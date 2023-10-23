Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,495 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 122.3% during the first quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 181,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,879 shares of company stock worth $12,134,150. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOOT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 116,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

