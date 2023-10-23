Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on A shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.03. 181,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,430. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.82 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average is $121.95.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

