Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $371.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,595. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.05 and a 200 day moving average of $453.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

