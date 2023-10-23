Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.08. 256,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

