Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 691 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after buying an additional 144,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.09. 332,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

