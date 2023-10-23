Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

ROK stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.92. 104,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,188. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $230.88 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.30.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.