Matisse Capital Buys 4,403 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned 2.82% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA opened at $3.09 on Monday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

