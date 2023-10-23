Matisse Capital Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHV opened at $9.02 on Monday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 3.18%.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

