Matisse Capital Grows Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Matisse Capital grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,262 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 430,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 335,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 32,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MIY stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

