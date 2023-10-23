Matisse Capital Grows Stock Position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Matisse Capital lifted its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sims purchased 6,345 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,343.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,282.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

GRF opened at $8.40 on Monday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.