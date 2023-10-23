Matisse Capital Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Matisse Capital reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $102.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $108.47.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

