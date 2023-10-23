Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV) Shares Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MINV. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,007,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,030,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,265,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period.

Get Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF alerts:

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MINV opened at $21.82 on Monday. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Profile

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.