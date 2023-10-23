Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Shares Down 7.1%

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 373,006 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 303,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.58 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

