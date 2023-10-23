McAdam LLC Cuts Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,523.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 73,428 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.38 on Monday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $476.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

