McAdam LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $334,312,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,520,000 after acquiring an additional 171,350 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $210.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.82 and a one year high of $255.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

