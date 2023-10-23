McAdam LLC Has $420,000 Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,396,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.57 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

