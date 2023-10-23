McAdam LLC Has $729,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

McAdam LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

