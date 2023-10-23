McAdam LLC Has $864,000 Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,622.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AIA opened at $54.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

