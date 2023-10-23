McAdam LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

McAdam LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

