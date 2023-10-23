McAdam LLC Invests $228,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,107,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,910,000 after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $286,514,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

