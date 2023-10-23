McAdam LLC Purchases 42 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $306.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

