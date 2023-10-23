McAdam LLC Purchases 420 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

