McAdam LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,373,000 after buying an additional 99,095 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after acquiring an additional 205,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,823,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.87. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.13 and a 1-year high of $245.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

