McAdam LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,422 shares of company stock valued at $24,424,662. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

