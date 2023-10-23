McAdam LLC Sells 782 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McAdam LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $102.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average of $106.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

