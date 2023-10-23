Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.47

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 1724779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 545.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.