MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 92.6% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda owned approximately 0.17% of MercadoLibre worth $98,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,171.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,236. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $792.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,292.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,260.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

