Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Mkm cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

