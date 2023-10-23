Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,922 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $94.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.29.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

