Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $102.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

