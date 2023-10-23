Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

SO stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.