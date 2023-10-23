Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after buying an additional 126,853 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

