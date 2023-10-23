Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $106.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

