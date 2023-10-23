Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 125.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $38.41 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

