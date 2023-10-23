Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $137.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average is $146.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

