Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,628,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,617,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,064,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $126.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.61 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

