Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,196 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $457.29 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $484.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

