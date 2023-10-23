Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 85.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA ERX opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

