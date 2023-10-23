Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,578 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWMFree Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 500,050.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Up 2.7 %

TWM opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $18.47.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

