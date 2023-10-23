Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 128,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $45.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.