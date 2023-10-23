Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LNG opened at $171.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.