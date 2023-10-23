Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after acquiring an additional 482,483 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,329,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,119 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $203.48 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.21 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

