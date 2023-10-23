Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,568 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

