Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,248,000 after buying an additional 159,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

View Our Latest Report on Kroger

Kroger Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KR opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.