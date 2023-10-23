Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $57.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

