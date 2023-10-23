Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $308.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.74 and a 200-day moving average of $279.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.