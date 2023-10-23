MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $348.04

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $348.04, but opened at $355.35. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $349.61, with a volume of 132,015 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on MSTR shares. TD Cowen began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.48 and a 200 day moving average of $339.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.11, for a total transaction of $196,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $696,038. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

