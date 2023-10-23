Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Mister Car Wash traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.49. 101,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,422,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mister Car Wash

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $1,333,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 672,330 shares of company stock worth $4,338,358. 71.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 39.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.54 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.