Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. Research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $674,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $10,539,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 69.2% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

