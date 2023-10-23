Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.00. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
