Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.00. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

